Insights & Education

Mark Riepe is joined by Rob Williams and Susan Hirshman to examine one of the most critical retirement decisions: When should you take Social Security?

Smart tax planning can help extend the life of your retirement savings and may lower taxes in retirement.

While there are pitfalls to lending a family member money, there can also be rewards. Just be sure to clearly set expectations and limits right from the start.

Superfunding a 529 or making direct tuition payments to a university can offer tax advantages, but the key to any strategy is planning.

The three estate planning strategies that can benefit from low interest rates.

Learn how option Greeks can help you evaluate the risks and rewards of options contracts.

Learn how to trade futures using the Futures Trader tab on thinkorswim® desktop.

Make sure you understand the risks of short selling before taking the plunge.

Learn some of the basic entry and exit signals and money management techniques used in swing trading.

To participate more actively in the market, it's important to know what kind of trader you want to be and which metrics to follow. Schwab's veteran traders share some ideas.

Looking to understand how to read stock charts? Start learning the basics of using charts, identifying trends, applying price patterns, and using charting indicators.

Learn about the risks and potential rewards of exchange-traded funds, also known as ETFs.

Learn the basics of retirement planning, like setting a retirement goal, choosing between a Roth and Traditional IRA, and deciding how to manage your investments.

Watch to learn the basics of bonds and how investors might use them to preserve capital and pursue extra income.

Stocks are one of the most common investments. Learn what stocks are, the risks associated with them, and the role they can play in an investment portfolio.

Presidential elections historically have had little impact on the markets, but which party controls the House and Senate will have a major influence on the 2025 policy agenda.

The softening trends in both inflation and labor data are sending a message that monetary policy is too restrictive.

Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop's 90-second take on the markets for the week ahead.

The MOVE Index, a.k.a the "VIX of bonds," helps investors track volatility across U.S. Treasuries. Sometimes, it can signal future action in equities.

When the Federal Reserve lowers its key short-term interest rate, the impact isn't uniform across the financial universe.

Keeping you at the forefront of modern investing

The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.

All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.

Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.

Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. You can request a prospectus by calling 800-435-4000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Equity and index options carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Certain requirements must be met to trade options through Schwab. Please read the Options Disclosure Document titled "Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options" before considering any option transaction. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.

Investing involves risk, including, for some products, more than your initial investment.

Hedging and protective strategies generally involve additional costs and do not assure a profit or guarantee against loss.

With long options, investors may lose 100% of funds invested.

Spread trading must be done in a margin account.

Multiple leg options strategies will involve multiple transaction costs.

Covered calls provide downside protection only to the extent of premiums received, and prevent any profitability above the strike price of the call.

Futures, and Futures options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.

Forex trading involves leverage, carries a substantial level of risk, and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure for Forex: https://www.schwab.com/resource/forex-risk-disclosure-statement.

Futures and forex accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Forex accounts do not receive a preference in any bankruptcy proceeding pursuant to Part 190 of the CFTC’s regulations.

Read additional CFTC and NFA futures and forex public disclosures for Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC.

Futures, futures options, and forex trading services provided by Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify. Forex accounts are not available to residents of Ohio or Arizona.

Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC., is a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Forex Dealer Member.

Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC (NFA Member) and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC) are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.