Insights & Education

The latest commentary

Government Policy

What Falling Rates Could Mean

When the Federal Reserve lowers its key short-term interest rate, the impact isn't uniform across the financial universe.

August 08, 2024

Market Volatility

The MOVE Index

The MOVE Index, a.k.a the "VIX of bonds," helps investors track volatility across U.S. Treasuries. Sometimes, it can signal future action in equities.

August 08, 2024

Markets and Economy

Weekly Market Outlook

Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop's 90-second take on the markets for the week ahead.

August 05, 2024

Markets and Economy

Jobs, Inflation, and the Fed

The softening trends in both inflation and labor data are sending a message that monetary policy is too restrictive.

August 05, 2024

Government Policy

2024 Election: What to Watch

Presidential elections historically have had little impact on the markets, but which party controls the House and Senate will have a major influence on the 2025 policy agenda.

August 01, 2024

Market updates

Schwab Market Update: Opening

Joe Mazzola
August 09, 2024

Weekly Trader's Outlook

Nathan Peterson
August 09, 2024

Today's Options Market Update

Joe Mazzola
August 09, 2024

Looking to the Futures

Dan Sweeney
August 09, 2024

Investing Basics

Stocks

Investing Basics: Stocks

Stocks are one of the most common investments. Learn what stocks are, the risks associated with them, and the role they can play in an investment portfolio.

September 19, 2023

Bonds

Investing Basics: Bonds

Watch to learn the basics of bonds and how investors might use them to preserve capital and pursue extra income.

February 16, 2023

Financial Planning

The Power of Compounding

Compound interest can potentially help investments grow over time.

May 07, 2024

Retirement

Planning for Retirement

Learn the basics of retirement planning, like setting a retirement goal, choosing between a Roth and Traditional IRA, and deciding how to manage your investments.

February 27, 2023

ETFs

Investing Basics: ETFs

Learn about the risks and potential rewards of exchange-traded funds, also known as ETFs.

April 18, 2023

Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis

Looking to understand how to read stock charts? Start learning the basics of using charts, identifying trends, applying price patterns, and using charting indicators.

October 19, 2023

Popular in trading

Trading

What to Watch as You Trade

To participate more actively in the market, it's important to know what kind of trader you want to be and which metrics to follow. Schwab's veteran traders share some ideas.

May 15, 2024

Technical Analysis

Swing Trading Stock Strategies

Learn some of the basic entry and exit signals and money management techniques used in swing trading.

May 14, 2024

Trading

Ins and Outs of Short Selling

Make sure you understand the risks of short selling before taking the plunge.

March 11, 2024

Futures

Futures Trader on thinkorswim®

Learn how to trade futures using the Futures Trader tab on thinkorswim® desktop.

February 29, 2024

Options

Understanding Option Greeks

Learn how option Greeks can help you evaluate the risks and rewards of options contracts.

November 02, 2021

Planning and retirement

Trusts

Trusts and Rates

The three estate planning strategies that can benefit from low interest rates.

August 09, 2024

Trusts

Charitable Remainder Trusts

A charitable remainder trust can provide a tax break and income for life.

August 09, 2024

Education

Help Heirs Pay for College

Superfunding a 529 or making direct tuition payments to a university can offer tax advantages, but the key to any strategy is planning.

August 08, 2024

Financial Planning

Family Loan Do's and Don'ts

While there are pitfalls to lending a family member money, there can also be rewards. Just be sure to clearly set expectations and limits right from the start.

August 07, 2024

Retirement Income

Retirement Income and Taxes

Smart tax planning can help extend the life of your retirement savings and may lower taxes in retirement.

August 05, 2024

Social Security

When to Take Social Security

Mark Riepe is joined by Rob Williams and Susan Hirshman to examine one of the most critical retirement decisions: When should you take Social Security?

August 05, 2024

Schwab original podcasts

Social Security

When to Take Social Security

Markets and Economy

A Unique Economic Cycle

Government Policy

Election Reset: What's Next?

Behavioral Finance

What Can the Olympics Teach Us?

Markets and Economy

Investment Rules to Live By

Government Policy

U.S. Economy: A Glass Half Full?

Onward magazine

Trusts

Trusts and Rates

Trusts

Charitable Remainder Trusts

Bonds

Muni Bonds and Extreme Weather

Trusts

SLATs for Couples

Fraud Prevention

How to Keep Your Accounts Safe

Portfolio Management

Weathering a Recession

